UAE announces new launch date for Moon Mission

Dubai: The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) has announced new launch date for UAE’s Moon Mission. . The Rashid Rover will be launched on Wednesday, November 30, at 12.39pm UAE time. This is UAE’s first mission to the Moon.

The Rashid Rover was supposed to launch on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on November 28. Japan-based ispace inc (ispace) will land the Rashid Rover on the Moon. The launch date was changed due to launch constraints such as unfavourable weather conditions. The integrated launch vehicle will start rolling out to the launch pad — Space Launch Complex 40 — at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida soon.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2022: Switzerland defeats Cameroon

The rover will land in Moon in April 2023. The Rover will take a low-energy route to the Moon rather than a direct approach. The Rashid Rover is named after the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, former Ruler of Dubai.