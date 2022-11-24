Violation of rules; Saudi ministry bans four recruitment offices!

The activities of four offices involved in the recruitment processing process have been halted by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD). The decision was made after it was discovered that they had broken the rules governing labour services and hiring procedures.

The purpose of the suspension order was to uphold employers’ rights while also fostering the sector’s development in accordance with laws and regulations. In order to raise the standard of services offered to people, the ministry announced that its Musaned platform would keep working to expand the recruitment industry and modernise a number of services.

Additionally, it will settle any grievances or disputes that might arise between the contract’s parties. The ministry emphasised how crucial it is to report any violations involving the recruitment industry by dialling the unified number 19911 or using its app.