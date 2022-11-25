On Friday, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed a supplementary chargesheet against a man who was a member of the Hizbul Mujahideen for allegedly plotting terror attacks in Uttar Pradesh and other parts of the country.

Danish Naseer, of Sounder village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district, has been identified as the accused.

On September 12, 2018, Naseer was charged in Lucknow under Section 120B (punishment for criminal conspiracy) and Sections 17, 18, and 38 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. On September 24, 2018, the NIA took cognizance of the case.

According to the NIA investigation, Danish Naseer was working as an overground worker for the Hizbul Mujahideen, a banned terrorist organisation, as well as providing shelter and other forms of support to active terrorists.

He knowingly helped Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Kamruz Zaman in carrying out terror attacks as part of the larger conspiracy. Danish Naseer, for example, transferred Rs. 30,000/- to arrested accused Kamruj Zaman in order to fund further Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist activities.

The case is being investigated further.