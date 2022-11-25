Activist tries to draw attention to climate change, glues themselves to runway stopping plane traffic at Berlin Airport

Environmental activists recently stopped plane movement at Berlin Airport by glueing themselves to the runway in an attempt to call attention to climate issues.

As a result of protesters adhering to the runway, Berlin-Brandenburg Airport’s takeoff and landing runways were closed on Thursday, November 24, according to Sky News.

Environmental activists from the Last Generation environmental group were reportedly seen riding bicycles close to the shunting location, blocking all air traffic.

The group tweeted pictures on Twitter. The tweet read, ‘Supporters of the last generation are currently blocking the runway of BER. Some are glued to the asphalt and others ride their bikes across the shunting area, bringing air traffic to a standstill. Before entering BER, they informed the police.’

Globally, there have been unusual efforts made by climate activists to highlight the need for quick climate management. Even more, the protestors have fastened themselves to well-known paintings. Activists recently poured a thick liquid over a glass of mummies in a Barcelona museum.