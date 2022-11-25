As GRAP-4 is lifted in Noida, Supertech Twin Tower’s clearance of rubble accelerates.

The removal of debris from the Supertech Twin Towers demolition site has been strengthened as the restriction of Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) 4 has been lifted due to a decrease in air pollution.

According to official statistics, over a dozen dump trucks, nearly nine JCB diggers and excavators, and 100 workers are working to remove the Twin Towers’ debris. The Twin Towers were demolished on August 28 of this year at the direction of the Supreme Court.

The Twin Towers’ demolition contractor, Edifice Engineering, was allowed three months to clear the wreckage. However, the Noida authorities’ approval arrived 15 days later than expected, and again, as a result of an increase in air pollution, GRAP 4 was put into place and all civil construction activities stopped for 12-13 days.

‘With the aid of 275 truck sorties, we have been able to remove up to 5340 metric tonnes of debris thus far. We used 25 dumper trucks to collect and carry 510 metric tonnes of iron scrap from this site to the Sector 80 dump site, according to a worker there.’

The locals assert that they are pleased with how quickly the work is progressing and anticipate that the region will be cleared in a few months.

‘We have been patiently waiting for the illegal towers to be demolished since they were obstructing our society’s access to sunlight and fresh air. We accepted the concept that lots of trash will be picked up in a predetermined amount of time.’

‘The speed at which the debris is being removed is pleasing. We are hopeful that it will be resolved quickly and that life will return to normal in the area,’ said Avinash Gupta, a Supertech Emerald Court resident.

The 32 and 29 story Twin Towers were brought down in about five seconds for a cost of Rs 20 crore and 3700 kg of explosives.