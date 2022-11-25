BJP is ‘planning to kill Arvind Kejriwal’, alleges Manish Sisodia; probe demanded

Fearing electoral defeats in Gujarat and the MCD, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accused the BJP on Thursday of ‘hatching a conspiracy to assassinate’ him. Kejriwal’s deputy, Manish Sisodia, demanded an investigation on Friday and said he would also file a complaint with the Election Commission.

At a news conference held here, Sisodia said that the rhetoric BJP leader Manoj Tiwari used against Kejriwal on Thursday was a ‘open threat’. ‘ His use of words exposes the assassination plot against Kejriwal. We demand Tiwari be taken into custody ‘,said Sisodia.

In response to the claim, Tiwari remarked, ‘Kejriwal’s security is something that worries me. Sisodia is reciting an outdated screenplay depicting the BJP plotting to assassinate Kejriwal. While Sisodia predicts Kejriwal’s murder, Kejriwal asserts that Sisodia will be jailed. I have no idea what’s going on’, he continued.

On Thursday, Sisodia said that the BJP had planned an assassination plot against Kejriwal because they were worried about losing the Gujarat and MCD elections. He also claimed that Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari was involved. He asserted that the AAP is unfazed by such trivial politics. His comments were in reaction to Tiwari’s tweets from earlier in the day, in which he highlighted recent charges of corruption and ‘selling of tickets’ for the MCD elections while expressing fear for Kejriwal’s security.

‘Since people and AAP volunteers are upset over ongoing corruption, selling of tickets (for the MCD polls), friendship with rapists, and events involving massage in jail, I am worried about Kejriwal’s safety. Their MLAs have also been trampled. The Delhi Chief Minister should not experience this’, the North East Delhi MP said in a tweet in Hindi. Sources claim that Delhi’s lieutenant governor, VK Saxena, has ordered the chief of police to investigate the accusations.