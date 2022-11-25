Boasting of a successful career graph, Indian actor Anupam Kher is now ready to don the hat of a director

Anupam Kher, a successful actor from India, is now prepared to take on the role of director. The seasoned actor, who has starred in a number of blockbusters, wants to make a 20-year hiatus from acting to take on a project on the opposite side of the camera.

Speaking to Variety about this at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Anupam Kher said, ‘I would love to direct. After a long time, a story has come to me. My niece is autistic and I have a story about a grandfather and his autistic granddaughter who live together. I have a rough structure already. Once I write the script, I may start by the end of this year or next year.’

Anupam Kher had last directed in the year 2002, for film ‘Om Jai Jagdish’. This was also his directing debut.

Anupam will appear in the Tamil horror film ‘Connect’ in December as a priest using Zoom to perform an exorcism. Additionally, he participated in and produced Gajendra Ahire’s ‘Signature.’ He has the Sankalp Reddy-directed film ‘IB71,’ Satish Kaushik’s ‘Kaagaz 2,’ Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Emergency,’ and a Neeraj Pandey web series, among others.

He will also start filming Canadian director Eisha Marjara’s movie ‘Calorie.’ Three ladies from different generations interact in this novel as their pasts converge on an intense summer journey to India.