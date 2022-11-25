Cathay Pacific discuss medium-haul jet and freighter orders

According to a top executive, Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd (0293.HK) of Hong Kong is in discussions with aircraft manufacturers about placing orders for dedicated freighters and medium-haul aircraft.

Ronald Lam, Chief Customer and Customer Officer, stated during an analyst briefing that ‘overall we have enough long-haul aircraft to fulfil Cathay Pacific’s expansion goal.’ He was referring to current orders for the Airbus SE (AIR.PA) A350 and Boeing Co 777X aircraft.

Lam stated that the emphasis would be on procuring more dedicated freighters and medium-haul planes to operate in the Asia-Pacific area, although he did not specify the numbers or types under consideration.

The long-serving executive, who will become CEO on January 1, mentioned the possibility of jet orders in a recent interview with Bloomberg.

The airline is trying to recover after being severely harmed by more than two years of strict quarantine and passenger rules in Hong Kong, which only recently came to an end.

Even though second-half results are anticipated to improve sequentially due to an uptick in travel and air cargo demand, the airline last week predicted a ‘substantial’ annual loss.