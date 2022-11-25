Delhi excise policy scam; CBI files chargesheet, Sisodia skips mention

In the Delhi excise policy case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed its chargesheet. The CBI named seven accused in the case in an official press release dated November 25. The CBI filed a chargesheet against the accused, which included two GNCTD officials, and five people were named in connection with alleged irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the excise policy.

Manish Sisodia, who is embroiled in the Delhi excise policy case over alleged contact with the accused and has been summoned on several occasions by central probe agencies, is named in the CBI FIR but does not appear in the current charge sheet. The chargesheet must be filed within 60 days of the agency initiating an investigation.

According to sources, the accused have been charged under section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and bribery provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

According to the CBI, the chargesheet is a continuation of the case filed on August 7, 2022, against Sisodia, GNCTD of Delhi and Commissioner (Excise), then Deputy Commissioner (Excise), then Assistant Commissioner (Excise), all of GNCTD, Delhi.

‘It was further alleged that irregularities were committed including modifications in excise policy, extending undue favours to the licensees, waiver/reduction in licence fee, an extension of L-1 license without approval etc. It was also alleged that Illegal gains on the count of these acts were diverted to concerned public servants by private parties by making false entries in their books of accounts,’ the CBI chargesheet read.

According to CBI officials, searches were previously conducted at the accused’s locations and properties, then recovered ‘incriminating documents and articles, digital records, and so on.’ In the formulation of the Delhi excise policy, the CBI hinted at ‘larger conspiracies.’