FIFA World Cup 2022: Senegal beat Qatar

Doha: In football, hosts Qatar is on the brink of elimination from the FIFA World Cup 2022 after its defeat to Senegal in a Group A match at the Al Thumama Stadium. Senegal defeated the hosts by ‘3-1’. For Senegal, Boulaye Dia, Famara Diedhiou and Bamba Dieng scored goals. Mohammed Muntari scored the consolation goal for the hosts.

This is the second match of both the teams. Qatar had lost to Ecuador in the opening match of the event on Sunday by ‘2-0’. Qatar still have no points and will be out of the tournament if Netherlands beat Ecuador or that match ends in a draw. Netherlands will face Ecuador today at 9.30 pm (IST). Qatar has one match left with Netherlands.

Meanwhile, Senegal has secured 3 points after this victory. Earlier the African team had lost to Netherlands by ‘2-0’ on Monday. Senegal will face Ecuador in a final pool clash on Tuesday.

Teams: Qatar XI (5-3-2):Barsham; Homam, Hassan, Khoukhi, Ismail, Pedro; Madibo, Boudiaf, Al Haydos; Afif, Almoez

Senegal XI (4-3-3):Mendy; Jakobs, Diallo, Koulibaly, Mendy; Diedhiou, Mendy, Gueye; Sarr, Dia, Diatta