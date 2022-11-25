FIFA World Cup 2022: Supporter of MS Dhoni displays a CSK jersey in Qatar during Brazil’s game against Serbia

Did he accidentally wear the yellow of the Chennai Super Kings instead of the yellow of Brazil. Well, it appears that the MS Dhoni supporter who attended the Brazil vs. Serbia FIFA World Cup 2022 match at the Lusail Stadium on November 24 wearing a CSK jersey understood what he was doing.

The stunning venue in Qatar was packed to the rafters as Neymar’s Brazil, who had travelled to Qatar with high expectations, opened their World Cup campaign. The MS Dhoni fan was screaming for the Selecao as they launched their campaign with a 2-0 victory over Serbia in Group G among the sea of yellow.

The MS Dhoni fan was seen at the Lusail Stadium in Doha, and Chennai Super Kings posted the image on social media. In addition, the Dhoni supporter was posing with a Brazil supporter while the two were raising the CSK jersey. Before posing in the stands with the CSK jersey, the fan, Nabeel, was also seen wearing the Brazil jersey. In the past, the Dhoni fan was able to meet MS Dhoni and take a selfie with him.

Richarlison’s double gave Brazil the ideal start to their World Cup campaign, making it a memorable experience for Nabeel and other Brazil supporters. Richarlison’s amazing goal, his second with a bicycle kick after an incredible first touch, caused the Lusail Stadium to erupt in cheers.