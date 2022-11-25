FIFA World Cup 2022: UAE announces free entry for football fans to fan zone

Ajman: Football fans will be granted free entry to fan zone in Ajman. The Ajman Fan Zone is situated at the Emirates Hospitality Centre. Matches of the World Cup 2022 held in Qatar will be broadcasted live in this fan zone. Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Ajman Department of Tourism Development instructed to grant free entry. Football, fans will be given free entry for the stage groups until December 2, 2022.

The Ajman Fan Zone includes many big screens and comfortable seating. It also has spacious indoor and outdoor areas surrounded by gaming areas, various restaurants, kiosks, and a huge parking space in front of the zone.