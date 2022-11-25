‘Hurts to see this,’ Akshay Kumar reacts to Richa Chadha’s controversial Galwan tweet

Richa Chadha, a Bollywood actress, sparked outrage on social media with her divisive remark about the 2020 Galwan clash, which claimed the lives of several Indian Army soldiers.

Richa responded to Lt. General Upendra Dwivedi’s tweet earlier this week, which stated that the Indian Army is prepared to carry out instructions to retake Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Richa wrote, ‘Galwan says hi,’ after sharing a statement made by Lt. Gen. Dwivedi on her account. Netizens were outraged by her three-word tweet and labelled it ‘insensitive.’

Later on Thursday, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar also reacted to Richa’s comments. Sharing a screenshot of her now-deleted tweet, Akshay wrote, ‘Hurts to see this. Nothing should ever cause us to be ungrateful to our armed forces. Aaj hum hain toh woh hain.’

Actor KayKay Menon also expressed his displeasure about the situation. ‘Our valiant men and women in uniform risk their lives to keep every citizen of our country safe and secure! The very least we can do is hold love, respect and gratitude in our hearts for such bravery! #JaiHind! ???? ?????!!???.’

On Thursday, Chadha issued an apology for her tweet by sharing a statement on her Twitter handle