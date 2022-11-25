Indian Railways diverts route of this train, cancels several others: Full list

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has decided to diver the route of one express trains and cancel some other trains. The Dhanbad Vananchal Express will run via a diverted route till November 29. The decision was taken due to the yard remodelling project initiated at Andal Railway Station.

Earlier, Dhanbad Vananchal Express reached Bhagalpur via Pakur, Tinpahar, Sahibganj, Mirza Cheuki, Ghoga, and other stations. But now, it will reach Bhagalpur via the Jasidih-Banka route. The train will also stop at Chittaranjan, Madhupur and Banka.

Revised schedules of other trains:

Train number 13404, Bhagalpur-Ranchi Vananchal Express will reach Ranchi via the Banka-Jasidih route till November 28.

Train number 13403, Ranchi-Bhagalpur Vananchal Express will reach Bhagalpur via the Jasidih-Banka route till November 29.

Train number 03532, Asansol-Barddhaman MEMU stands cancelled from November 25 to 29

Train number 03536, Asansol-Barddhaman MEMU is cancelled from November 25 to 29

Train number 03518, Asansol-Barddhaman MEMU is cancelled from November 25 to 29

Train number 03533, Barddhaman-Asansol MEMU is cancelled from November 25 to 29

Train number 03517, Barddhaman-Asansol MEMU is cancelled from November 25 to 29

Train number 03551, Barddhaman-Asansol MEMU is cancelled from November 25 to 29

Train number 03609, Durgapur-Asansol MEMU is cancelled from November 25 to 29

Train number 03610, Asansol-Durgapur MEMU is cancelled from November 25 to 29

Train number 22321, Howrah-Siuri Hool Express is cancelled from November 22 to 29

Train number- 22322, Siuri-Howrah Hool Express is cancelled from November 22 to 29.