ISRO is set to conduct the last launch of the PSLV rocket for the year which will lift off with nine satellites

On November 26, the Indian Space Research Organization will launch the PSLV-C54/EOS-06 mission from Sriharikota Spaceport with Oceansat-3 and eight other nano satellites on board.

The national space agency announced that the launch is planned for Saturday at 11.46 am.

Asked about the passengers aboard the rocket, a senior ISRO official told PTI on Sunday: ‘EOS-06 (Oceansat-3) plus eight nano satellites (BhutanSat, ‘Anand’ from Pixxel, Thybolt two numbers from Dhruva Space and Astrocast – four numbers from Spaceflight USA).’

The Earth Observation Satellite-06 is the third-generation satellite in the Oceansat series. (Photo: Isro)



Oceansat-3 and eight other nanosatellites being integrated into PSLV launch fairing. (Photo: Isro)

The satellite will be deployed in the sun-synchronous orbit. (Photo: Isro)

The 44.4 meter rocket will launch with a lift-off mass of 321 tonnes with its primary satellite being the Earth Observation Satellite-6. (Photo: Isro)

This will be the 56th flight of the PSLV from India and the fifth and final launch of the vehicle in 2022. (Photo: Isro)