MCD elections: Delhi Congress criticises AAP for tainted water supply and offers free RO water purifiers to the needy

The Delhi Congress said on Thursday that it would offer free reverse osmosis (RO) water purifiers to Delhi’s underprivileged inhabitants due to the city’s unclean water supply. Chaudhary Anil Kumar, the head of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC), attacked the Aam Adami Party’s (AAP) free water programme, alleging that tainted water is being distributed and that the tanker mafia is thriving in several places.

According to Kumar, alarming results showed that over 42% of the samples from the AAP government’s ‘free water’ distribution programme failed the quality test.

‘Congress’ MCD election campaign will centre on topics that concern the general public, and when Congress takes over the MCD, its plan to solve the water crisis will be ‘Saaf Paani Wali Dilli, Sheila Dikshit Wali Dilli.’ The government provides tainted water, and because the poor have so many health issues, they must rely on bottled water to drink. The purpose of the tanker and water maffias is to take advantage of the predicament of those living in JJ Clusters, resettlement colonies, unlawful colonies, etc’ Kumar remarked.

‘In order to make Delhi ‘Beemari Mukth’ (free of diseases), Congress’ campaign slogan for the MCD election will be ‘Gandhe Pani Ka Hal, RO Jal,’ as clean water was the key factor in making Delhi ‘Beemari Mukth’ (free of diseases).’

‘The price of 20 litres of unregulated, uncontrolled bottled water for the poor is Rs 30. We’ll address this issue by giving each low-income household a RO water filter’ said Kumar.