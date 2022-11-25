Nigerian national arrested with liquid cocaine worth Rs 20 crore

The Mumbai Zonal Unit of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized cocaine worth approximately Rs 20 crore from a passenger at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

Based on specific intelligence developed by the officers of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Mumbai, that some narcotic substance is being smuggled into India by a passenger who is traveling from Lagos to Mumbai via Addis Ababa on November 24, 2022, surveillance was mounted by a team of DRI officers at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai.

The suspected passenger was identified and detained at the airport by a team of DRI officers. A thorough search of his luggage yielded two bottles of whiskey (1 litre each). The presence of cocaine was detected when the whiskey inside the bottles was tested using a drug detection kit. The total weight of two bottles of liquid cocaine is approximately 3.56 kg.

Cocaine was cleverly dissolved in the liquid contained in the said bottles, making it impossible to detect.

This is a unique strategy busyed by the DRI, illustrating the difficult task that DRI officers face on a daily basis in order to keep drugs out of the country.

The contraband’s illicit international market value exceeds Rs. 20 crores (approx.). Further investigation into the current case is underway in order to identify and neutralise the international drug smuggling syndicate responsible.