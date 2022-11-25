Rules for National Day celebrations announced in UAE

Dubai: The Ministry of Interior in the UAE has issued new rules for National Day celebrations. The National Day is celebrated in the UAE on December 2 and it marks the unification of the emirates into a federation.

The ministry has prohibited marches and random gatherings. It also urged all residents to obey traffic rules and instructions of police personnel. Using spray of all types is prohibited, whether by motorists, passengers or pedestrians. The authority also prohibited writing any phrases or putting inappropriate stickers on the vehicle.

Also Read: Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end at record high for second day in a row

Other guidelines are the following:

Using Front or back number plate must not be effaced, and vehicle color may not be changed, and no blackout or windshield tinting is allowed

Vehicles may not carry passengers more than the authorized number and no passenger may get out of the windows and open the sunroof of the vehicle at all times.

Vehicles may not be provided with noise materials or have unlicensed additions into the engine structure or extensions that restrict visibility.

Motorists are not allowed to disrupt traffic or block others’ roads

Reckless driving is not permitted on internal or external roads.

It is illegal to cover the side windows and front and rear windshields of the vehicle with stickers or place a front sunshade