The San Francisco Police Department wants to use robots that can kill people.

The San Francisco Police Department, or SFPD, has suggested using robots that can use ‘deadly force’ and kill suspects while responding to situations in a draught document.

Although 12 of the police department’s 17 robots are not already in service, the draught document details how they will be used, according to The Guardian.

Typically, robots are utilised for bomb disposal and inspection. However, according to a US media report, the San Francisco Police Department intends to employ them for ‘criminal apprehensions, critical occurrences, exigent circumstances, executing a warrant, or during suspicious device inspections.’

SFPD claims that when there is an immediate threat to life and there are no other viable options, the use of ‘deadly force’ is appropriate.

According to The Guardian, the SFPD proposal would also permit the use of lethal force when ‘danger of loss of life to members of the public or officers is immediate and surpasses any other force option available to SFPD.’

The draught document claimed that giving robots the power to kill will help officers with ‘ground support and situational awareness’ (because these robots can be modified to include machines and grenade launchers).

A committee has given their approval to a draught of the paper. Next week, the full board will decide on it.