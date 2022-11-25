Tom Holland and Zendaya seems to be more than just a movie fling

Tom Holland and Zendaya, who first met in June 2016 while filming ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming,’ appear to be more than just a screen affair. According to rumours, the two are still getting along well and are making plans for a genuine future together. And there is a good chance that the two will live together.

The ‘Euphoria’ actress and the ‘Cherry’ star seem ‘serious and permanent,’ according to a source close to the couple who also told US Weekly that ‘They’re both in settling-down mode and are absolutely planning for a true future together.’

The couple, who loves to keep things private, hasn’t commented on the same yet.

When the Marvel movie hit theatres in 2017, the two fueled relationship rumours after portraying the on-screen lovers Peter and MJ. The two were connected to other celebrities later in 2020. Tom was rumoured to be seeing Nadia Parkes while rumours stated that Zendaya is dating Jacob Elordi.

The two, however, fuelled relationship rumours once more in July 2021 after pictures of their sweet PDA went viral online. However, because they like to keep their personal matters private, the two have never spoken about their relationship in public.