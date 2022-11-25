Turkey and Qatar in the last stages of negotiations for $10 billion funding

According to two senior Turkish officials and one other source, Turkey and Qatar are in the last stages of negotiations for Doha to deliver up to $10 billion in finance for Ankara, including up to $3 billion by the end of this year.

One of the officials claimed that the Turkish and Qatari presidents had discussed the subject and that the whole finance may take the form of a swap, eurobond, or another mechanism.

The foreign funding might support President Tayyip Erdogan’s unconventional policy of pursuing interest rate cuts and other stimulus measures despite skyrocketing inflation and a plummeting lira currency by supporting foreign exchange reserves.