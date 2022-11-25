Turkey informs Russia it will keep retaliating against attacks from northern Syria

After Russia requested that Turkey refrain from launching a full-scale Syria offensive, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar told his Russian colleague during a call on Thursday that Ankara will continue to counterattack strikes from northern Syria.

According to a statement from the Turkish Defence Ministry, Akar informed Sergei Shoigu that adhering to existing agreements on this matter is essential and that ‘Turkey’s objective is to prevent the terrorism danger (from northern Syria) permanently.’

Senior Russian negotiator Alexander Lavrentyev advised Turkey to hold off on launching a full-scale ground offensive in Syria since doing so may lead to an uptick in hostilities on that country’s soil.