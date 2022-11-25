UAE police announce extended working hours to help drivers in availing 50% traffic fine discount

Ajman: The Ajman Police have extended working hours at the Traffic and Patrol Services Centre. The decision was taken to assist drivers to avail 50% discount on traffic fines.

The centre will receive customers from Monday to Thursday – 7.30am to 10pm. On Fridays, it will be open from 7.30am to 12 noon; and from 4pm to 8pm. The service centre will remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays. The discount scheme will be on until January 6, 2023 and the extended timings of the traffic services centre will remain till the scheme ends.

The reduction of traffic fines applies to all traffic violations, except for serious ones, committed in Ajman before November 1. The fines can be paid via service centres, Ministry of Interior or Ajman Police apps and Sahl smart kiosks.