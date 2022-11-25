Under-hood fire risk prompts Ford to recall SUVs, owners to conduct inspections!

Due to potential fuel injector cracks, Ford Motor Co. is recalling 634,000 sport utility vehicles (SUVs) globally. The business has furthermore exhorted owners to get their vehicles assessed. According to Ford, a fractured fuel injector could result in gasoline or fuel vapour accumulating close to hot surfaces while the engines in these SUVs are running, possibly starting a fire under the hood.

The Bronco Sport and Escape SUVs from the 2020–2023 model years with 3-cylinder, 1.5-liter engines are included in the recall. The oil separator housing on many of them was also recalled in April due to the possibility that it may break, create a leak, and ignite an engine. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration stated that the new recall remedy will still be required for vehicles fixed under the prior recall.

The recall affects around 520,000 cars in the US and 114,000 in foreign countries. Once fixes are ready, dealers will update the software in the car to determine whether a fuel injector is fractured. Additionally, a dashboard message will warn the drivers. Ford noted, ‘If a pressure decrease in the fuel rail is detected, engine power will automatically be lowered to limit any risk and also give customers the opportunity to drive to a safe spot, stop the vehicle, and make servicing arrangement’.

Additionally, dealers will install a tube to drain fuel from the cylinder head and away from hot surfaces and check for a strong fuel odour close to the engine’s top. A total of 54 reports of 1.5 litre under-hood fires were received, according to Ford, including four cases involving cracked fuel injectors. A fuel injector leak is likely to blame for about 13 additional accidents. No fatalities are connected to the recall. According to Ford, owners are not being advised to stop operating recalled vehicles. For fuel injectors with external leaks, the company forecasts a low failure rate.