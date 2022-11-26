3 boys arrested in Chennai for robbing Jewellery, gold worth crores seized

For stealing gold and diamond jewellery worth Rs 1.5 crore from a store in Chennai, three boys have been detained. In order to find the accused, the police used CCTV footage from the vicinity.

The three boys, who are from Assam, were employed by a juice bar close to the jewellery store, according to the police. They used a doorway next to the lift to enter the store.

The security system installed in the shop immediately sent a warning to the owner as soon as the three broke in. Around five in the morning, the owner got the message. He immediately called the police, who came running to the store.

The three were arrested four hours after the theft, according to CCTV footage from the store.