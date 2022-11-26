FIFA World Cup 2022: Poland beat Saudi Arabia

Doha: In Football, Poland defeated Saudi Arabia by ‘2-0’ in their Group C match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 at the Education City Stadium in Qatar. Piotr Zielinski scored in the 39th-minute to give Poland a 1-0 lead. Robert Lewandowski scored the second goal for the Polish team in the 82nd-minute. This was his first-ever World Cup goal.

Polish goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny saved a penalty by Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia got a penalty kick in the 44th minute of the game as polish star Christein Bielik fouled Saudi player Al Sehri. But the penalty taken by Al Dawsari was saved by Wojciech Szczesny.

Thus, Poland is in the top of the points-table with 4 points in 2 matches. Saudi Arabia is in the second position with 3 points in 2 matches. In the first match, Saudi Arabia had a spectacular 2-1 win against Argentina on Tuesday. Poland played out a goalless draw against Mexico.

Poland and Saudi Arabia had locked horns earlier 4 times. Poland has won all of these games.