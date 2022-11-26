After 15 hours in sea, cruise passenger is rescued

The US Coastguard reports that a passenger who went missing from a cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico has been found after spending more than 15 hours at sea.

On Wednesday night, the 28-year-old guy and his sister had been at a bar on the Carnival Valor ship, but he left to use the restroom and never came back.

The man was finally found on Thursday night, around 20 miles (30 km) off the coast of Louisiana, after numerous rescue teams searched the area.

His condition is stated to be stable.

The man may have been in the sea for more than 15 hours, which is the ‘absolute longest that I’ve heard about,’ said Lieutenant Seth Gross of the US Coast Guard.

According to Gross, who has worked in search and rescue for 17 years, the situation was unlike anything he had ever seen, and the positive conclusion ‘shows the will to live is something that you need to account for in every search-and-rescue case.’

It is unknown how the man ended up jumping off the ship as it was sailing toward Cotumel, Mexico.

In 2018, a British woman, 46, was saved 10 hours after falling off her cruise ship into the Adriatic Sea.

She reportedly told one rescuer at the time that she sang to keep from feeling cold overnight and that being fit from practising yoga had helped.