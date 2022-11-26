After Russian grid strikes, Ukraine gradually restores power.

Ukrainian authorities progressively restored power on Friday, backed by the reconnection of the country’s four nuclear plants, but millions of people remained without power following the most catastrophic Russian air raids of the war.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged Ukrainians to use energy wisely. ‘Just because there is electricity does not mean you may turn on many strong electrical appliances at the same time,’ he stated in an evening video address.

He stated that 6 million people were still without electricity, which was half the number in the immediate aftermath of the Russian attack on Wednesday. The attacks produced the most devastation in the conflict’s history, leaving millions of people without light, water, or heat even as temperatures dropped below zero.

Ukrenergo, the national power grid operator, announced few hours ago that 30% of electricity supplies were still offline and urged consumers to reduce their energy consumption. ‘Repair personnel are working around the clock,’ the company claimed in a Telegram statement.

On Friday, Zelenskiy travelled to Vyshhorod, a town immediately north of Kyiv, to see a four-story structure hit by a Russian missile.