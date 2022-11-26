Asif Khan, a former Congress MLA was detained after being accused of assault and acting inappropriately to the police.

Asif Mohammad Khan, a former Congress lawmaker, was detained by Delhi Police for assaulting officers and acting inappropriately toward them. When he was questioned by police in the Shaheen Bagh neighbourhood for hosting a gathering without authorization from the State Election Commission, the former Congress MLA allegedly ‘abused’ a police officer, reported news agency PTI.

A group of 20 to 30 people were listening to the accused speak in front of Taiyyab Masjid.

Yesterday, a police officer patrolling close to the Taiyyab Masjid neighbourhood saw a gathering. Asif Khan, the father of Congress MCD Counselor candidate Ariba Khan, and his followers were using a loud hailer to address the crowd, said Delhi police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Esha Pandey alleged that when sub-inspector Akshay asked Khan if he had authorization for the meeting, Khan become ‘aggressive’ and began ‘misbehaving’ with him.

While arresting the suspect, Minhaaz and Saabir were also taken into custody. According to police, their involvement in the aforementioned FIR is being investigated.

In connection with the incident, a case has been opened at the Shaheen Bagh police station under sections 186 and 353 of the IPC (assault or criminal force to prevent a public servant from performing his duty).

In the meantime, the ex-Congress lawmaker asserted that he arrived at the mosque after learning that the AAP candidate in the elections for the Delhi civic body had purchased votes.

The local police allegedly attempted to silence him when he voiced his opposition. Additionally, a fictitious video of the event that purports to show Asif Mohammad Khan addressing a crowd while a sub-inspector tries to stop him is becoming viral on social media.

The 250-ward MCD elections will take place on December 4 and the results will be announced on December 8 of 2022.