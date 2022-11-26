Bondi Beach: naked volunteers posed for Tunick’s artwork.

On Sydney’s Bondi Beach, 2,500 nude volunteers posed in the early morning hours for a piece of art meant to increase public awareness of skin cancer.

The installation is the latest endeavour of American photographer Spencer Tunick, who wants to promote routine skin checks among Australians.

For the first time, public nudity on the beach is now permitted, thanks to a change in the law.

According to the World Cancer Research Fund, Australia is the nation in the world with the highest incidence of skin cancer.

Volunteers met on the beach at 3:30 local time to take part in the installation, which was carried out in conjunction with the nonprofit Skin Check Champions during skin cancer awareness week.

World-famous artist Tunick was quoted by Reuters as saying, ‘We have an opportunity to promote awareness about skin checks and I’m honoured… to come here, produce my art and just celebrate the body and protection.’

A participant in the event, Bruce Fisher, 77, told AFP: ‘I’ve spent half my life in the sun and had a few malignant melanomas removed off my back.’

‘I adore stripping off on Bondi beach, and I thought this was a wonderful cause.’

Tunick is renowned for creating photos of large groups of naked people in some of the most famous places on earth.