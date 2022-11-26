Budget 2023; Sources say, 400 new Vande Bharat trains likely to be announced

Ministry sources said that, the upcoming Union Budget may include an announcement of 300 to 400 new Vande Bharat trains, the largest budget allocation for Indian Railways.

According to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the first Vande Bharat train with sleeper coaches will be introduced in the first quarter of 2024. Speaking at a media event, the railway Minister stated that the plan to manufacture 475 Vande Bharat trains over the next three years is on track.

‘The target of having 475 Vande Bharat trains…is on track. In the last budget, 400 trains were sanctioned and before that 75 had been sanctioned. We will be achieving the entire target in the coming three years,’ said Ashwini Vaishnaw.

It is unclear whether these trains will replace the existing Rajdhani and Duronto trains on major routes such as Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Howrah, and others.

Meanwhile, a senior railway official told PTI that the Indian Railways intends to become a major exporter of Vande Bharat trains to markets in Europe, South America, and East Asia by 2025-26.