Celebrity couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover share first picture with daughter Devi

Celebrity parents Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover welcomed their daughter Devi earlier this month and on Friday night, they shared a sweet family photo on their Instagram accounts.

The couple added a heart emoji to the image to hide their daughter’s face because she is only a few weeks old. The new parents are seen lovingly gazing at their infant child and beaming widely.

In the caption, they wrote, ‘Our recipe for making a sweet baby angel – Quarter cup of you, quarter cup of me, half cup of Ma’s blessings and love, Topped up with magic and awesomeness, 3 drops of rainbow essence, angel dust, unicorn sparkles and all things divine. Seasoning: cuteness and yumminess as per taste.’

Arti Singh of Bigg Boss fame, Malaika Arora, Karanvir Bohra and a number of other celebrities put heart and love emojis in the comment section. In the meantime, they received love and praise from their followers.

While working on the 2015 movie ‘Alone,’ Bipasha met Karan, the love of her life. In a Bengali ceremony in April 2016, the couple exchanged vows. They appeared together in the web series ‘Dangerous’ as well.

Currently, Karan is working on his next film ‘3 Dev’. He will be playing the role of Vishnu in the comedy film. It is written and directed by Ankoosh Bhatt and stars Kunaal Roy Kapur, Ravi Dubey, Tisca Chopra and Raima Sen in the prominent roles while Prosenjit Chatterjee and Kay Kay Menon in the supportive roles.

Bipasha was last seen in 2020 series ‘Dangerous’.