CM Bommai’s proposal for a uniform civil code in Karnataka is a serious one.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s administration is seriously considering adopting single civil code in the state to promote equity.

CM Bommai spoke to BJP party members in Shivamogga and stated, ‘It is a weighty idea. We believe that having a unified civil code is beneficial.’

The state administration will take all necessary steps to implement it, the chief minister further assured the crowd.

Bommai was quoted by news agency PTI as saying, ‘I want to be very clear that we will not only speak about the things we believe can bring about people’s welfare and equality, but also take all necessary steps to put those ideas into practise.’

A few BJP-ruled states across the nation, including Assam and Uttarakhand, have stated that they intend to put the UCC into effect.