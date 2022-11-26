Coal production in India shoots up by 18%

New Delhi: The coal production in the country has surged by 18% in October. Data released by the Union Coal Ministry revealed this. As per the data, the total coal production at 448 million tonnes in October. This is 18% higher than the production of the corresponding period of last year.

Earlier the ministry revealed that the coal production from captive and commercial coal blocks surged by 58% .43.93 million tonnes of coal was produced during April to August this fiscal. At present, 37 captive and commercial coal mines are operational. 11 mines are expected to start production during this year.

The Union government is planning to increase the coal production in the country. The Union Ministry of Coal is aiming to increase the coal production to 1.23 billion tonnes by 2024-25.