ED files chargesheet in Delhi liquor policy case after CBI

The Enforcement Directorate filed its first Prosecution Complaint before the special judge at Delhi’s Rouse Avenue court on Saturday, a day after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) chargesheet in the Delhi Liquor Excise Policy case was submitted.

The first prosecution complaint has been filed against businessman Sameer Mahendru, as well as four companies and entities in which Mahendru is a director or beneficiary. At this point, no one else has been named in the first chargesheet.

In an appearance before Special CBI Judge MK Nagpal, advocate Naveen Matta, special prosecutor for the ED, informed the court that a chargesheet for offences under Sections 3 and 4 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act had been filed (PMLA). The ED officials also informed the court that a money trail of over 291 crore in proceeds of crime has been traced, and the role of other individuals in the Excise policy scam is still being investigated.

The ED also stated that the chargesheet against Mahendru has been filed separately since his arrest two months ago, and the statutory period for filing chargesheets expires on Sunday.

For the time being, the court has stated that because the documents accompanying the chargesheet are extensive, it will consider the documents on December 12. In the meantime, Sameer Mahendru’s judicial custody has been extended until the next hearing date.