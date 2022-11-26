England’s reality check comes in the form of a 0-0 draw with the United States.

England received a sobering reality check on Friday when they were outplayed for extended minutes by a youthful US team in a tense 0-0 draw in their second World Cup Group B game.

Fans’ hopes were raised after England’s 6-2 demolition of Iran on Monday, but Gareth Southgate’s team were fortunate not to repeat their 1950 World Cup tragedy against the Americans.

They will still qualify for the last 16 if they avoid a huge defeat by Wales in their final group game, but they were booed at the final whistle and will need to improve significantly if they are to make a deep run.