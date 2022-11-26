EU officials attempt to defuse migratory tensions following France-Italy spat.

At an emergency meeting on Friday, EU interior ministers sought to defuse renewed tensions over illegal migration, as the fate of migrants rescued in the Mediterranean sparked a spat between Paris and Rome.

The question of who should be held accountable for those arriving in the prosperous European Union on flimsy boats to flee poverty or conflict has long hampered ties within the EU.

This month, Paris and Rome battled over France’s reception of the Ocean Viking, a ship carrying 234 rescued migrants that Italy had turned away.

‘Everyone agrees not to repeat this kind of situation,’ European Commissioner Margaritis Schinas said following the meeting, referring to the Ocean Viking controversy.

While no concrete decisions were made, ministers applauded the European Commission’s 20-point action plan to combat rising migration in the central Mediterranean.

One objective of that plan was to endeavour to increase cooperation with third nations, particularly measures to prevent North African departures. It also intends to improve EU search and rescue coordination, including among coastal and flag nations.