FDI equity inflows fall during April-September

Mumbai: The data released by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) revealed that the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) equity inflows into the country fell by 14% during the April-September this fiscal. The FDI equity inflows during the period is at $26.9 billion. It was at $31.15 billion during the corresponding period of the previous year.

The total FDI inflows (which includes equity inflows, re-invested earnings and other capital) too declined to $39 billion during the first six months of the current fiscal year. It was at t $42.86 billion in the year-ago period.

During the first half of this fiscal, Singapore emerged as the top investor with $10 billion FDI. It was followed by Mauritius ($3.32 billion), UAE ($2.95 billion), USA ($2.6 billion), the Netherlands ($1.76 billion), and Japan ($1.18 billion).

As per the data, the computer software and hardware sector attracted the highest inflows of $6.3 billion during the six-month period of this fiscal. It was followed by services ($4.16 billion), trading ($3.28 billion), chemicals ($1.3 billion), automobile industry ($932 million) and construction (infrastructure) activities ($990 million).