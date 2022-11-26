FIFA World Cup 2022: Saudi Arabia to clash with Poland today

Doha: In football, Poland and Saudi Arabia will have their second match in Group C in the ongoing FIFA World Cup at Education City Stadium, Ar Rayyan in Doha, Qatar at 6.30 pm (IST). In the first match, Saudi Arabia had a spectacular 2-1 win against Argentina on Tuesday. Poland played out a goalless draw against Mexico.

Even a draw in this match will likely secure a spot in the knockout round for Saudi Arabia. They had entered the knockout stage of the mega football event only once in 1994.

Poland and Saudi Arabia had locked horns earlier 4 times. Poland has won all of these games.

Predicted Poland XI: Szczesny, Cash, Glik, Kiwior, Bereszynski, Krychowiak, Kaminski, Zielinski, Szymanski, Zalewski, Lewandowski.

Predicted Saudi Arabia XI: Al-Owais, Abdulhamid, Tambakti, Al-Bulayhi, Al-Burayk, Al-Malki, Al-Brikan, Al-Abid, Kanno, Al-Dawsari, Al-Shehri