Samastha, a powerful Muslim organisation in Kerala, generated a controversy when it urged followers not to become addicted to football and not to worship football players since doing so is ‘against Islam.’ The Muslim organisation maintains that everything should be done within reason.

The kids were cautioned by Samastha Kerala Jam-Iyyathul Qutba not to turn to football as a recreational drug. Samastha said that it was improper to support Portugal during the FIFA World Cup because it was India’s first colonial invader.

Since football games are played late at night, Samastha warned kids to be careful about not missing prayers.

The group made the comments while instructing preachers to advise followers of Allah not to partake in extravagance in the name of football.

Nasar Faizi Koodathayi, the organization’s general secretary, stated that large cutouts and flex boards of football players cannot be interpreted as a love for the sport. This is hazardous hero worship, he claimed, and he continued, ‘We should only worship Allah.’

Supporting Portugal, the country’s first colonial invader, should also not be encouraged, said Koodathayi.