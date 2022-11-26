DH Latest NewsDH NEWSEntertainment DHCinema DHCelebrities DHLatest NewsNEWSInternational

Guillermo del Toro, Oscar winning director hails ‘Avatar: The Way of Water,’ calls it staggering

Nov 26, 2022, 07:31 am IST

James Cameron’s ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ is one of the most anticipated movies of the year.  Die-hard fans will finally enter the world of Pandora after a thirteen-year wait, but before the release in December, the creators are keeping the fans on edge with each minor release.

However, Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro watched the movie and gave his critique a month before its major release.

Recently, the producer of the film Jon Landau penned a gratitude note for the team after the final work on ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ finally came to an end. ‘Congratulations to the entire ‘Avatar: The Way of Water family.’ Yesterday we completed our final mix and picture mastering and I snapped this picture of our post-finishing team. I am thankful to every one of you for your contributions to the film.’

In response to Jon’s Tweet, Oscar-winning director Del Toro praised the effort put into the high-budget movie.

The filmmaker described the movie as ‘a breathtaking achievement,’ adding that it is ‘choked full of majestic views and emotions on an epic scale. A master in the height of his abilities…’

Films like ‘Nightmare Alley,’ ‘The Shape of Water,’ and most recently ‘Pinocchio’ have made Del Toro well renowned.

