Indian Railways increases frequency of India’s longest train Vivek Express

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has increased the frequency of Vivek Express. Vivek Express connecting Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu with Dibrugarh in Assam is the longest running train in the country. The train operated by Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) zone covers a distance of 4,189 km and traverses through 9 states in over 80 hours.

Vivek Express will now operate twice a week. The Dibrugarh- Kanyakumari Vivek Express was flagged off on November 19, 2011.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina to take on Mexico: Possible playing XI

Train no. 15906 (Dibrugarh Kanyakumari) Vivek Express will now operate on Saturday and Tuesday. Previously it was operated on Saturday only. Train no. 15905 (Kanyakumari Dibrugarh) Vivek Express which currently runs only on Thursdays, will now be available even on Sundays from November 27.