Infiltration attempt foiled by BSF as two intruders spotted close to the border in Pathankot.

Two intruders were spotted in Punjab’s Pathankot at the Pahadipur station, and the Border Security Force (BSF) responded by opening fire to stop the attempt. The thermal camera put there by the BSF recorded the infiltration bid.

The BSF troops, according to sources, fired seven rounds after spotting two Pakistani intruders seen on the installed camera. The intruders then retreated toward the Pakistan border. The infiltrators made three attempts on Friday night to enter Indian territory near Pathankot and Amritsar.

Earlier, the BSF troops along the international border in Amritsar, Punjab, shot down a Pakistani drone. On November 25, BSF personnel heard a drone approaching into Indian territory from Pakistan.

BSF party recovered one Quadcopter DJI Matrice 300 RTK (Chinese drone) lying in the farming field ahead of boundary fencing near Daoke in slightly damaged condition.