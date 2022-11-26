Jennifer Lopez brings follow-up of ‘This is Me,’ her 2002 album after 2 decades

Jennifer Lopez announced the release of her first album in eight years, which she recently composed and produced, on Friday to commemorate the 20th anniversary of her 2002 album ‘This is Me.’ It is a follow-up to her record from 2002.

The 53-year-old singer, who has deleted all of her posts from her Instagram handle, shared a teaser clip on the social media platform and revealed a list of songs that will be featured in the upcoming album.

Dressed in a pink top and hat, she also recreated her 2002 record’s cover of herself before turning into her current older self, all while saying ‘This is me then … this is me now.’

Hit songs including ‘Jenny from the Block’ and ‘All I Have’ might be found on the 2002 album. Her connection with actor Ben Affleck at the time served as inspiration for the majority of her songs. Around that time, the pair became engaged, however they decided not to get married in 2003. In 2022, she has a happy marriage to Ben, and the two are enjoying every moment of it.

In addition, the autobiographical stories shared in the album will lead to the release of other very personal projects that she has scheduled for 2023.