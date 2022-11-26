Joe and Russo’s production banner AGBO to produce a new Prime Video series about the cryptocurrency platform FTX

A new Prime Video series tracing the birth and demise of the cryptocurrency platform FTX will be produced by the production company AGBO, run by the filmmaking team of Joe and Anthony Russo.

David Weil, who previously wrote Hunters for the streaming service, will pen the show, according to the entertainment news website The Hollywood Reporter.

The first episode is anticipated to be directed by The Russos, famed for many Marvel blockbusters like Captain America: Civil War and two Avengers movies.

The Gray Man, a Netflix action-thriller movie starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas and Dhanush, garnered the brothers media attention early this year.

Sam Bankman-Fried established FTX in 2019, and it swiftly rose to prominence as one of the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges available.

But over the past month, a series of revelations have caused FTX and its associated trading firm Alameda Research to suffer devastating losses. As a result, FTX eventually filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, and a group of investors have sued the business as well as several well-known endorsers for defrauding them.

The highly anticipated spy series Citadel, starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden, is now scheduled for release. Prime Video will host the show’s premiere.