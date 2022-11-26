Karnataka: 2 Election Officials Have Been Suspended Due To Voter Fraud Allegations

Following charges of ‘electoral fraud’ in the state, the Election Commission on Friday ordered officials to verify the deletions and additions in the electoral records of three Assembly seats in Karnataka and suspended two additional district election officials.

The chief electoral officer was also ordered by the election authority to provide all recognised political parties with a list of all deletions and additions made to the electoral rolls for the Shivajinagar, Chickpet, and Mahadevapura Assembly seats after January 1, 2022, so that they may submit claims and objections.

A day after the Congress petitioned the election authority, requesting a thorough inquiry into the ‘voter information theft scam’ in Karnataka, the Election Commission issued its directions.

In order to oversee the process of guaranteeing the accuracy of the electoral rolls, the commission also appointed officers from outside the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), under which the three Assembly seats fall.