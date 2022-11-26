Makers of the psychological thriller ‘You’ season 4, starring Penn Badgley announces an early release

Fans of Penn Badgley won’t have to wait too long for season 4 of ‘You,’ as the producers of the psychological thriller have revealed that it will be released early. You did read that correctly. The serial killer thriller on Netflix is scheduled to debut one day earlier than anticipated.

According to the most recent information, the first half of the season will air on February 9 and the second half will be released on March 9, a month later.

Netflix posted the information on social media using its official account, ‘London is beckoning. You Season 4’s Part 1 will now release on February 9 and Part 2 on March 9.’ The announcement was sent along with a fresh poster.

Based on the best-selling book of the same name by Caroline Kepnes, the series revolves around the question ‘What would you do for love?’ Badgley plays the character of Joe Goldberg in the series, who is someone who can do almost anything for love.

Joe left Madre Linda to search for Marienne (played by Tati Gabrielle) in Paris in the previous season. Joe will be seen assuming a new name, Professor Jonathan Moore, in the fourth season of the show, which is set in London.

Other than Badgley, season 4 will also feature Lukas Gage, Charlotte Richie, Ed Speelers, Tilly Keeper, Amy Leigh Hickman and Tati Gabrielle among others.