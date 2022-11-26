Mangaluru blast: Police clearance certificates are now required for renting a home in Mysuru.

Mysuru Police has issued a warning for city renters days after the Mangaluru auto rickshaw bombing, which caused security in the state to go on high alert.

A new rental regulation created by the Mysuru Police stipulates that before renting out a home to anyone, the owner must acquire a clearance certificate from a neighbouring police station.

This new rule was introduced to prevent homes from being used for terrorist activities, such as Shariq, a suspect in the Mangaluru blast case, rented a home in Mysore using fictitious documentation.

A clearance certificate must be created at the police station with a Rs 100 application fee. The applications for bachelor, family, and paying guest (PG) owners are distinct.

All owners are instructed by the Police Commissioner to provide information about their tenants at the station and to abide by the rules strictly.