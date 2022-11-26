‘Massive fire’ breaks out near fan village in Qatar FIFA World Cup city

According to The Sun, a large fire has started in the Qatari city of Lusail, which is hosting the World Cup. The fan community Qetaifan Island North may be seen in the distance as heavy, black smoke rises. According to the report’s official sources, the city’s construction site was where the fire started. Authorities said that the Civil Defense put out the fire and that no casualties were reported.

As Qatar spent millions getting ready for the World Cup, the fire follows a string of infrastructural problems. The city of Lusail, which is hosting numerous games throughout the tournament, including a match between Argentina and Mexico late Saturday, is where the fire began, according to the interior ministry of Qatar, soon after noon local time.

The fire happened roughly 3.5 kilometres (2 miles) from Lusail Stadium. World Cup spectators mingled amid the marketplace’s stores and eateries as it puffed thick, black smoke into the sky, which was visible from a location in the heart of Doha.