Months after the uprising, Maharashtra’s chief minister E Shinde is in Guwahati.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will lead a 200-member team to the Assam capital today and offer prayers at the revered Kamakhya Devi temple ‘to thank the goddess for her favours,’ five months after he led a rebellion against the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena from Guwahati.

40 MLAs and MPs are reportedly travelling with Mr. Shinde on the special flight from Mumbai to Guwahati. According to speculations, there is a good chance that the deputy chief minister, Devendra Fadnavis, will go with the chief minister.

Mr. Shinde is likely to meet his Assam counterpart, Himanta Biswa Sarma, while he is there, but the meeting’s time and location have not yet been made public.

At around 2 o’clock, Mr. Shinde is anticipated to visit the temple. After breakfast the following morning, they will leave the Radisson Blu and return to Mumbai.

E. Shinde and the opposition MLAs visited the famed temple together in June while he was camping in Guwahati.

As Hindu tradition, ‘we pray to God that we will return,’ he stated.